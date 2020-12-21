As the Fort Wayne City Council ended its final meeting of the year, City Clerk Lana Keesling wished Fort Wayne residents a happy holiday season and thanked everyone for their patience as her staff navigated pandemic-related challenges.

"It takes a lot of people behind the scenes to put this together and we have flown by the seat of our pants a lot with moving rooms and trying to accommodate people and the phone situation," she said following the Dec. 15 meeting.

Keesling, who rarely speaks at the end of City Council meetings except to share updates regarding meeting dates and procedures, urged residents to remain safe as COVID-19 continues to grip the nation.

After Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, offered her the chance to speak during last week's meeting, Keesling said her prayers go out to everyone affected by the disease.

"I had several people very close to me pass away with it. I agree some people who get it sail through. Others do not," she said. "So be careful through Christmas. We want to have a great 2021."

