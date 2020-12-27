National Guard catches flak for logo design rule

The Indiana National Guard probably got more than it bargained for when it put out a call to “creatives” earlier this month to help create a new logo.

A Facebook post said the Indiana National Guard is “reviewing our current logo and considering an update or simply adding a new logo.”

And it asked Hoosiers to send concepts to a link.

The guidelines said any submissions should be in black and white and that they didn't have to include the words “Indiana National Guard.” But it also said no use of a “minuteman.”

The last part was universally panned in the comments.

“I am disappointed and sickened by the guidelines,” one man wrote. “The Minuteman represents so much from our heritage as a guard soldier to what we are. A citizen AND a soldier ready to answer the call at a moment's notice. It should be left alone.”

And there were more – so many that the Guard updated the post with this:

“The intent of this creative call out is to identify other elements that can be incorporated with the minuteman to further define and amplify our National Guard. The guidelines were developed to restrict the use of the minuteman to drive more creativity and outside the box thinking in the submissions.”

The Guard said the final logo may be a combination of various elements submitted.

“The Indiana National Guard is proud of our history. We understand and recognize that the minuteman is an iconic representation of National Guard forces throughout the nation,” it said.

Women heralded

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board typically doesn't shine a spotlight on national politics, but January's historic presidential inauguration prompted a quick comment from Julie Hollingsworth.

“I am excited for young girls and women in this country who, in about 37 days, will see a woman sworn into the second-highest elected position in our country,” Hollingsworth said at the board's December meeting.

Hollingsworth, the board president, also noted a record number of women will be sworn into Congress. “I think that's a welcome sign for young women and girls everywhere that anything for you is possible,” Hollingsworth said.

“I look forward,” she continued, pausing to knock on wood, “in my lifetime, I hope, to see the first U.S. woman president.”

New coalition formed

Fifteen northeast Indiana school districts have banded together to form the Northeast Indiana Public Schools Advocacy Consortium. The group was formed to promote the collective interests of the regional school districts before the legislative and executive branches.

In total, the coalition represents more than 78,000 students according to Indiana Department of Education enrollment data. The group will be represented during the coming legislative session by Borror Public Affairs.

“While our districts may vary in size and need, our collective mission is to serve the students of northeast Indiana. Through this lens, we believe it is imperative to regionalize our advocacy efforts and ensure an informative and productive dialogue with our state legislators,” said Daniel Hile, superintendent of Smith Green Community Schools.

The member districts include Bluffton-Harrison, East Allen County Schools, East Noble, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Huntington County Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, MSD of Wabash County, North Adams, Northern Wells, Northwest Allen County Schools, Smith-Green Community Schools, South Adams, Southern Wells, Whitko Community Schools, and Whitley County Consolidated Schools.

'So be careful'

Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling recently thanked everyone for their patience as her staff navigated pandemic-related challenges this year.

“It takes a lot of people behind the scenes to put this together and we have flown by the seat of our pants a lot with moving rooms and trying to accommodate people and the phone situation,” she said following the Dec. 15 City Council meeting.

Keesling, who rarely speaks at the end of City Council meetings except to share updates regarding meeting dates and procedures, urged residents to remain safe as COVID-19 continues to grip the nation.

Keesling said her prayers go out to everyone affected by the disease.

“I had several people very close to me pass away with it. I agree some people who get it sail through. Others do not,” she said. “So be careful through Christmas.

“We want to have a great 2021,” she said.

