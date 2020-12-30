City hires new public information officer

The city of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division has hired a new public information officer, a Wednesday news release said.

Angelica Pickens, formerly an investigative reporter, fill-in anchor and multimedia journalist at WANE-TV, started Monday.

"We're excited to have Angelica as part of our leadership team in Community Development. Her professional experiences and expertise will assist us in our continued efforts to provide the public and media with important and timely information using several different platforms to help meet the needs of the community," Nancy Townsend, the city's community development director, said in a statement. "Angelica's professionalism, commitment to community engagement and educational background are unique attributes that make her a great fit for our organization."

Pickens earned a master of journalism at DePaul University in Chicago and a bachelor of arts in communication, journalism and public relations from the University of Cincinnati. She is also an adjunct professor of communcations at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne.

She replaces Mary Tyndall as spokeswoman for the Community Development Division. Tyndall recently accepted a position as the Double Up program manager and chief storyteller for the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, the news release said.

Tyndall worked in the Community Development Division for eight of her 13 years of service with the city of Fort Wayne.

