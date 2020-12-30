Movement to wear pearls on Inauguration Day

It's all about the pearls on Jan. 20.

Well, not just pearls. The third Wednesday in January is when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated, and plenty of women in Fort Wayne and beyond are celebrating the historic event.

Harris will be the first female VP and first Black and Asian American to hold the nation's second highest position. And she's known to wear pearls. Members of a sorority she's part of - Alpha Kappa Alpha - often wear the symbolic jewelry, in recognition of its 20 founders.

When she accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination in August, Harris said family extends beyond blood lines and includes AKA sorority members.

"Harris's bond with AKA is so strong that she always wears as a symbol of solidarity with her sisters: pearls," Town & Country Magazine reported. Other women in political circles, as vanityfair.com reported, have also dressed up their outfits with pearls, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former first lady Hillary Clinton and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

A Facebook page has popped up encouraging women: "Wear Pearls on Jan 20th, 2021." Numerous Fort Wayne area residents have joined this public group, which had more than 246,000 members as of early Wednesday morning.

Deborah Godwin-Starks, a local gospel radio talk-show host, posted pictures of herself, including one wearing pearl earrings and a layered pearl necklace with a comment proclaiming "I am Ready"

Venecia Warfield Smith posted a photo just before Christmas of her feet in white gym shoes. "Lol they actually have pearls on them. Yes I'm ready," her post said. More than 1,100 people clicked "like" on the post.

"I ordered those shoes last year for my 60th birthday party because my theme was denim and pearls," Smith, who is retired, said by telephone. Smith also said she has a jacket with pearls she plans to wear Jan. 20.

The page includes members of various ethnicities and all ages, including toddlers. One woman, a Capi Zabala, posted a picture about a week before Christmas and said "Pearls are locked & loaded for 1-20." Her post also encouraged ladies to wear their heels because, "you know ... with all that shattered glass on the ground from breaking the ceiling."

Several other Facebook pages have similar themes, including Chucks and Pearls Day, January 20th, 2021, Minnesota Chapter Wear Pearls on Inauguration Day January 20, 2021, and a private group January 20th 2021 VA wears pearls for our V.P. Kamala Harris.

