Standing outside the Allen County Courthouse on Wednesday, Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp scoffed at the idea that President Donald Trump's election fraud claims are illegitimate.

"We watch these people steal these elections and then they laugh at us. We read these stories about what's going on and they say, 'false claims of election fraud.' False claims of this or that," Arp told a group of several dozen Stop the Steal demonstrators. "False claims? After four years of false claims about Russians hacking the election? Give me a break."

Arp's speech covered various topics, including the 2020 presidential election and what the councilman said was Americans' loss of zeal to be "free and independent for yourself" without expecting "the government to do everything for you."

"What happened to that spirit?" Arp asked the crowd.

Conservative Americans must teach their kids right from wrong," Arp said, while accusing public schools of promoting socialism.

"The schools have turned the kids into little communists," he said.

