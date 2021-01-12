Musical distraction at FWCS meeting

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board got an unwanted soundtrack to its meeting Monday.

Music from a radio station played through speakers overhead as members tackled the brief agenda.

Newly selected board President Anne Duff admitted it made focusing difficult.

"I hear music, so I got a little distracted," she said after member Steve Corona summarized two construction change orders up for approval.

The accompaniment wasn't unusual. It happens a lot, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said, but it was particularly loud Monday.

It's believed the district's sound system is the source of the problem, not its televised broadcast of the meeting, officials said.

