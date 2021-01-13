FWCS board vice president thanks teachers

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board vice president on Monday thanked the adults and teachers who navigated difficult discussions Jan. 7.

Maria Norman watched the storming of the Capitol in dismay, she said, adding she had to explain to her 9-year-old what was happening as she wept.

"What our children witnessed on [Jan. 6] should not take place again," Norman said, reading from a prepared statement. "As the adults, we need to do better for our community, our nation, and our world."

Norman described her hope for a unified nation.

"One where our children understand that we do not resort to violence when we want our voices heard," Norman said. "We need to stop seeing D or R, red or blue, the right or the left – we need to see ourselves as members of our nation, we are all Americans."

She reminded those in the audience – both in person and watching from home – that they aren't powerless.

"We use our voice when we vote, or you contact your elected officials when you want to be heard," Norman said, "or you do what we did and run for office so that you have a seat at the table."

