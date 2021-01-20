The social media push for women to wear pearls on Wednesday for Inauguration Day also developed into a "Chucks & Pearls" movement.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers on Tuesday, the eve of the inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, hosted a Zoom discussion via Facebook live for a "Chucks & Pearls" conversation.

Both the Converse All Stars sneakers and jewelry are a nod to Kamala Harris, known to wear both. Harris was sworn in Wednesday, as vice president of the U.S. – the first female to hold the position – as was Joe Biden to the office of president.

Joining Tuesday's discussion with Chambers were fellow City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, Adams Township Trustee Denita Bell Washington, Fort Wayne Community Schools Board member Rohli Booker and Indiana statehouse Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis.

Chambers posed several questions during the hour-long session, asking the officials to share pearls of wisdom and their "chuck" goals. The latter was in reference to Charles "Chuck" Taylor, a former basketball player and shoe salesman.

The women talked about their excitement of seeing the first female VP, who is also the first Black and person of Asian descent to hold that position. They also talked about the realities of the perseverance and work it took to get to that level. Washington said it entails grit, including being intentional.

Pryor said having a female VP symbolizes to young girls that anything is attainable.

The U.S., Pryor pointed out, has previously always had men in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, making key decisions. She said a former mentor once told her "if you're not at the table, you're on the menu."

Everyone doesn't have to be at the table, Pryor said, but having the female perspective and diversity of thought is important.

