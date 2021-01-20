Local bar association condemns Capitol riot

In a statement following Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Allen County Bar Association condemned the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol and expressed hope for the nation's future.

"As lawyers, we have a special relationship to the rule of law, and a special responsibility to persuade our fellow citizens of its importance and to continue fighting to ensure that the rule of law will not only survive, but that it will also prevail," the bar association's statement said. "The Allen County Bar Association is committed to defending and upholding the rule of law, knowing that true democracy cannot exist in its absence."

The statement, signed by Bar Association President Dormire Powers and President-Elect Sarah L. Schreiber, noted the fragility, and resilience, of American democracy and the rule of law on display over the past two weeks.

"On Jan. 6, rioters disregarded the rule of law. Their actions were not protected under our constitution. Rather, they were violent and inconsistent with the peaceful transfer of power," the statement said.

The Bar Association also applauded Congress for bolstering democracy's resilience by "completing its constitutional duties in the face of this unprecedented attack."

"And today, we have witnessed the resilience of our democracy with the peaceful transition of power through the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris," the association's statement said.

