State of the City address won't be open to the public

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's annual State of the City address will have a much smaller audience than usual.

Henry's 2021 speech, titled "Fort Wayne – It's Our Time," will still happen at noon Feb. 10 at the Grand Wayne Center downtown. However, it won't be open to the public. The speech will be aired live on local news channels and streamed on the City of Fort Wayne Facebook page.

The mayor is expected to discuss the ongoing effects of the pandemic and the city's response to it; 2020 accomplishments; and a look ahead to 2021.

dgong@jg.net