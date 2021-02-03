Beck named works board official

Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck has been named regional chief elected official for the Northeast Indiana Works board, the organization announced Tuesday.

Beck replaces former Adams County Commissioner Doug Bauman.

The regional chief elected official position for workforce development boards is required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The position's responsibilities include serving as a point of contact for other regional elected officials, the governor, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet.

Beck, who took office as a county commissioner in 2018, has worked in the financial services industry for more than 40 years. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at universities in northeast Indiana and elsewhere in the country, has published articles on sales, marketing and management for trade magazines, and is the author of an edition of the American Bankers Association textbook on consumer lending.

