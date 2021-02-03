Coldiron considering another Congressional run

Chip Coldiron is considering for another shot at Indiana's 3rd congressional district next year.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Coldiron – a Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Jim Banks in the November 2020 election – said he has heard from many supporters who want to know if he will run again in 2022.

"I am listening, I am considering all options for how to best serve our district going forward, and I am so grateful for everyone who has expressed support for a second run these last few months," Coldiron wrote.

The former candidate noted that his main concern is for his family, as he and his wife Candis are expecting another child.

"Whether I am on the ballot in 2022 or not, I can make this promise to you all: I will be involved in the work to make our community and the lives of our neighbors better. And I welcome you to join me."

