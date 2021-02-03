Daniel: FWCS was already supporting Biden's K-8 plan

Fort Wayne Community Schools' stance on President Joe Biden's plan to reopen most K-8 schools by late April shouldn't be surprising.

"We supported Biden's plan before Biden had the plan," Superintendent Mark Daniel said Tuesday, responding to a parent's question during his monthly Facebook Live update. "We are already implementing Biden's plan."

FWCS offered families remote-only and in-person options this academic year.

Daniel said he wishes he could tell all students to return to school, but the district isn't ready for that.

However, he said, good things are happening, including declining virus case numbers and vaccination distributions.

"Hopefully, starting in the fall, we'll be 100% in person," Daniel said.

