FWCS board chair supports taking turns at Statehouse

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board president has a procedure suggestion for legislators at the Statehouse.

When hearing public comment, Anne Duff would like state lawmakers to alternate between people who support and people who oppose proposed bills.

She was appalled this didn't happen when legislators heard testimony for House Bill 1005 last week, she said during the school board meeting Monday.

Instead, she said, those who supported the bill – which calls for expanding the school voucher program – got to speak first while those against the measures had to wait hours.

"To me," Duff said, "the democratic way would be to at least alternate three people against, three people for."

About 50 people testified on the bill when it was before the House Education Committee.

FWCS opposes HB 1005.

asloboda@jg.net