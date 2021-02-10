Local Libertarians elect officers

The Libertarian Party of Allen County held its annual convention Saturday at the Liberty Diner – in-person and online via Zoom.

Jason Eicholtz was elected chair and Adam Neumeyer was elected vice chair, the political party announced in a news release Wednesday. Jeannette Jaquish and Kristi Avery were also re-elected secretary and treasurer, respectively.

During the convention, the county party's bylaws were also amended to require a Libertarian basics/non-aggression principle pledge, to be signed along with a membership application. The party also amended its method of electing officers to be similar to elections held at national Libertarian Party conventions.

