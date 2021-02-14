FWCS board head proposes alternating comments

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board president has a procedural suggestion for legislators at the Statehouse.

When hearing public comment, Anne Duff would like state lawmakers to alternate between people who support and people who oppose proposed bills.

Duff said she was appalled this didn't happen when legislators heard testimony for House Bill 1005 last week.

Instead, she said during a school board meeting Monday, those who supported the bill – which calls for expanding the school voucher program – got to speak first while those against the measures had to wait hours.

“To me,” Duff said, “the democratic way would be to at least alternate three people against, three people for.”

About 50 people testified on the bill when it was before the House Education Committee.

FWCS opposes HB 1005, which has now been inserted into the state budget bill.

Phone or insurrection?

Rep. Jim Banks, D-3rd, used his Twitter feed to compare former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to a cellphone launch last week.

And the Indiana Democratic Party was not amused.

Banks' tweet said “Impeachments are a lot like iPhone releases. There's been about 10 of them, each version is pretty much the same and they used to be a lot more exciting... and they're both supported by the #CCP.”

CCP stands for Chinese Communist Party.

The Democratic Party said “American leaders were targeted. Staffers were targeted. An insurrection was made against the United States. But for Congressman Jim Banks, he'd rather compare a domestic terrorist attack against us to a cellphone. Shame on you, Sir. You have lost your American values.”

New officers

The Libertarian Party of Allen County held its annual convention in-person and online via Zoom.

Jason Eicholtz was elected chair and Adam Neumeyer was elected vice chair, the political party announced in a news release Wednesday.

Jeannette Jaquish and Kristi Avery were also re-elected secretary and treasurer, respectively.

During the Feb. 6 convention at Liberty Diner, the county party's bylaws were also amended to require a Libertarian basics/non-aggression principle pledge, to be signed along with a membership application. The party also amended its method of electing officers to be similar to elections held at national Libertarian Party conventions.

Chamber Day coming

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce's annual Chamber Day event will feature remarks by Gov. Eric Holcomb and a keynote speech by Myra Selby, the first African American to serve as an associate justice on the Indiana Supreme Court.

Selby was appointed by the court to chair its commission on race and gender fairness in 1999.

“Myra Selby is a true trailblazer and her perspective is especially critical as the state and business community strive for greater equity and inclusion,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.

“We look forward to hearing Myra's personal journey and her message on diversity.”

Selby is currently a partner with the Ice Miller law firm.

Register to attend the Chamber Day Event at www.indianachamber.com/chamberday or by calling 800-824-6885.

Ashley Sloboda and Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

To reach Political Notebook by email, contact Niki Kelly at nkelly@jg.net. Political Notebook can be found at www.journalgazette.net/politicalnotebook.