Deputy chief announces he's running for sheriff

With a year to go before the official filing date, a second veteran law enforcement officer has entered the race to become Allen County’s next sheriff. The election takes place in November 2022.

At Allen County Republican headquarters, Deputy Chief Troy Hershberger, 53, of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday he is running for the office. In December, Capt. Mitch McKinney, 53, director of community relations at the Fort Wayne Police Department, announced his candidacy as a Republican.

Hershberger, head of the sheriff's department's internal affairs, said one priority is to equip 70 officers with body cameras at a cost about $150,000, noting that the greatest body cam cost comes with video storage.

Hersherger, who graduated from Bishop Dwenger High school, and then IPFW with a degree in criminal justice, said he wanted to expand the satellite offices beyond the two currently in Huntertown and Leo-Cedarville. He suggested opening a satellite office in "the southern end of Allen County."

He has experience on the SWAT team, bomb squad, K-9 unit and as a detective. He began his 31-year career as a police officer at the Allen County Jail.

"This is the only full time job I’ve ever had," Hershberger said with his wife, Margaret, at his side. Several officials from the sheriff’s department, including current sheriff, David Gladieux, were at the event. County Commissioner Nelson Peters introduced Hershberger.

On the same day Hershberger made his announcement, the McKinney campaign issued a list of endorsements. They included New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, County Councilman Chris Spurr, Fort Wayne City Councilmen Jason Arp, Tom Didier and Tom Freistroffer and New Haven City Councilmen Craig Dellinger and Matthew Kennedy.

