FWCS board president schools state lawmakers

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board president didn't let Monday's meeting adjourn without schooling state lawmakers in the Indiana constitution.

Legislators are wrong when they say the state funds students, not systems, Anne Duff said following board discussions largely devoted to the erosion of public school funding.

"If you've read the Indiana constitution, Article 8, Section 1, it states, 'It shall be the duty of the General Assembly to provide by law for a general and uniform system of common schools wherein tuition shall be without charge and equally open to all.' So, public schools is where our funding should go," Duff said.

Duff encouraged parents to write letters opposing education savings accounts and vouchers.

"We need an end to this," she said.

