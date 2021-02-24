Hines honors 2 councilwomen

In honor of Black History Month, one Fort Wayne City Council member on Tuesday acknowledged two of his colleagues for their part in local history.

During remarks at the end of Tuesday's City Council meeting, Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, recognized Councilwomen Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, who are the first Black women in city history elected to district and at-large city council positions.

"I'd like to acknowledge you two young ladies for stepping up to the plate and obviously doing a great job," Hines said.

Chambers is also the first Black woman to serve as Fort Wayne city clerk.

Hines also noted former Superior Court Judge William L. Briggs was the first – and only – Black man to become a judge in Allen County. In light of Allen County Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt's retirement announcement earlier this month, Hines said he hopes Gov. Eric Holcomb will appoint another person of color to the local bench.

Specifically, Hines said Allen Superior Court Magistrate Lori Morgan is someone he hopes is strongly considered for the position.

Hines, who has served on the City Council for 22 years, also took part in Black History Month celebrations this year, including a speech at Manchester University earlier this month.

On Feb. 4, Hines delivered the keynote address at Manchester's ceremony honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

During that speech, Hines spoke about his experiences with racial tension as a student in the 1960s and '70s. He also identified ways current Manchester students can continue to fight against racism.

"You have to talk to each other," he said. "So tonight, tomorrow, whether it be on campus or in your dorm or in your homes for that matter, have those conversations."

