Local political parties elect leaders

In a pair of weekend reorganization meetings, new officers were selected for the Allen County Republican and Democratic parties.

During the Allen County Democratic Party's reorganization meeting, Derek Camp was elected chairman. He replaces outgoing chairwoman Misti Meehan. Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell was selected vice chairwoman. She replaces former vice chairman Brandon Blumenherst. MaryClare Akers and Michael Fuller will serve as party secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Akers replaces former secretary Karen Eller. Fuller replaces former treasurer Jennifer Thompson.

For the GOP, longtime Chairman Steve Shine will retain his position as head of the county party. Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling was elected vice chair and Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena will serve as the party's new secretary. Robert Lee was reelected as party treasurer.

In late February, Shine noted all of the candidates were running unopposed.

"I'm very grateful to the Allen County Republican precinct committeemen and women for allowing me to serve yet another four years as chairman of Indiana's premier political organization," Shine said in a video message posted to the party's Facebook page.

