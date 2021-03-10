Didier, Arp will shoot hoops for fundraiser

Two Fort Wayne City Council members will trade political points for three-pointers this month for a fundraiser to support Lighthouse Biblical Recovery Center.

City Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, are participating in March Gladness to raise money for the faith-based drug addiction treatment center. The councilmen are two of nine people who will compete in a basketball shoot-out on March 31 at Spies Field House.

"We'll be shooting some hoops. I'll be competing against my fellow council member there. I need to get to the gym and make sure I can still shoot a jump shot," Arp said, laughing.

Chuckling, Didier replied that he needs "to get myself in gear, because you're probably way ahead of me."

Those who wish to donate may do so online at https://marchgladness.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

