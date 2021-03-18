122 school boards oppose voucher expansion

By the Indiana School Boards Association's count, more than 100 school boards statewide oppose proposals to divert money from public schools.

The organization – which provides training, policy resources, legal guidance and other services to help school board members govern – posted a list Monday on Facebook of 122 school boards that have adopted resolutions against education savings accounts and expansion of the school voucher program.

Its tally includes Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools, Fremont Community Schools, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools, Hamilton Community Schools, Smith-Green Community Schools, South Adams Schools, Warsaw Community Schools and Whitko Community School Corporation.

"That's still only about 40% of the school boards in our state," the association wrote. "Is your school district on the list?"

