The Northwest Allen County Schools board president continued Monday to use his platform about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Kent Somers, who works for an international reinsurance company, characterized the vaccines as "gene therapy" at a late March meeting, and on Monday he again referred to gene therapy when encouraging people to research the vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adamant COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.

The agency further explains the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines, which teach human cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

The mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enters the part of the cell where DNA is kept, meaning the mRNA cannot affect or interact with our DNA in any way, according to the CDC.

The vaccines work with the body's natural defenses to develop immunity, the CDC added.

At both meetings, Somers made his statements during the portion for board member comments.

