Protester who met Holcomb now in jail

Last June, when demonstrations about racial injustice were plaguing the state and nation, Gov. Eric Holcomb met one-on-one with an Indianapolis protester at the Governor's Residence.

Photos show them shaking hands – Holcomb wearing a mask and Malik Muhammad without.

The governor later released a statement saying “Historic journeys take historic first steps. Malik and I took one, together, today.”

Now Muhammad is sitting in the Marion County jail charged with 28 counts – from attempted aggravated murder and attempted assault in the first degree to unlawful manufacture of a destructive device and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

The 24-year-old is accused of multiple offenses on several days in September 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. One specific allegation is he threw a Molotov cocktail at police, according to court records.

Holcomb's office declined comment on the matter.

Bottom dweller

What do Americans think of Indiana?

Not much, according to a recent survey.

YouGov, a London-based research data and analytics group, recently asked more than 1,200 Americans what they think of each state and Washington, D.C. They were asked to “choose the better of two states in a head-to-head matchup,” according to the group's website.

Results were ranked on a state's winning percentage – how often the state won the matchup.

The Hoosier State came in 46th, just after South Dakota and ahead of Iowa. Indiana won its matchup 40% of the time.

Hawaii – with its beautiful beaches and warm weather – placed first and defeated challengers 69% of the time. Colorado came in second at 65% – partially due to its scenic mountains and recreational marijuana industry. Virginia (64%), Nevada (61%) and North Carolina (61%) rounded out the top five.

The two lowest-rated states were Alabama (38%) and Mississippi (38%), which often rank low in other assessments of income and health care access. Washington, D.C., placed last, with a 35% winning percentage.

“Americans might be rejecting the political divisiveness it stands for – or could be protesting that it is, in fairness, not a state,” the news release said.

Feather in cap

Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck knows some neighbors of the giant Amazon facility in southwest Allen County have been vocally unhappy with the disruption during construction.

He's familiar with it himself because he doesn't live far from the project himself – on a small farm on Coverdale Road with a horse stable.

“I can hear the beeping from my house,” he said, referring to the noise construction vehicles emit when they back up.

Nonetheless, the president of the Allen County Redevelopment Commission, a Republican, had some kind words for the developer during last week's commission meeting.

Beck said he'd spoken with one of the developers, who told him the project went “the smoothest and the most quickly” of any they'd done in the nation.

That speaks to the professionalism of the county's planning services and building departments, Beck said. He added the county's strategy to create conditions conducive to economic growth also played a role.

“It's a feather in our cap,” he said.

Soapbox

The Northwest Allen County Schools board president continued Monday to use his platform to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines.

Kent Somers, who works for an international reinsurance company, characterized the vaccines as “gene therapy” at a late March meeting, and on Monday he again referred to gene therapy when encouraging people to research the vaccines.

He made his statements during the portion for board member comments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adamant COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.

The agency further explains the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines, which teach human cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

The mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enters the part of the cell where DNA is kept, meaning the mRNA cannot affect or interact with DNA, according to the CDC.

The vaccines work with the body's natural defenses to develop immunity, the CDC added.

The Allen County Department of Health has worked diligently to provide timely and scientific information about the spread of COVID-19, its effect on the community and ways to slow or stop the spread, said Dr. Matthew Sutter, health commissioner.

However, he said, “rampant misinformation” from various sources exists.

“So, we urge all citizens and community leaders to carefully consider their sources of information when making decisions for themselves and the organizations they represent,” Sutter said in a statement. “We recommend medical and science-based guidelines from organizations with expertise like the CDC, FDA or the Indiana Department of Health.”

