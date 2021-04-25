House gathers in chambers for final day

The Indiana House made a triumphant and symbolic return to its traditional Statehouse chamber Thursday for a final day of votes.

The members had been meeting in a nondescript conference room in a different building to allow desks to be spread out and socially distanced. No elaborate murals, 100-bulbed chandeliers, wood paneling and comfy leather chairs.

So House Speaker Todd Huston tossed COVID-19 protocols aside and moved the members back to the usual chamber for the final day. He said several lawmakers had asked that they finish the unprecedented year in their normal environs.

That meant legislators rubbing elbows at their desks, and most Republicans not wearing masks.

Huston said anyone uncomfortable with being there could watch from their offices. He would hold the vote machine open for them to come down to vote. And if someone wanted to speak, they could text an alert and come down.

But everyone stayed in the room – Democrats fully masked – and many members, party aside, were vaccinated.

Unfinished work dogs lawmakers

The two most revered words in the legislative world are “sine die.”

When lawmakers adjourn sine die, it means the legislative session is done for the year. From the Latin “without day,” it means there is no assigned day for returning, such as when they set the next day's schedule during session.

But when the legislature ended Thursday, those words were not uttered. That's because lawmakers changed the law to technically keep them in session until November. That allows them to hold hearings and work on a redistricting bill this year when census counts are provided.

And when all 150 of them return, it won't technically count as a special session.

House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray say they aren't setting the stage for a full-time legislature – just reacting to extraordinary circumstances, since they don't have the data needed to draw new state and congressional legislative maps.

“This is a very, very unique circumstance,” Bray said.

Best guess is the General Assembly will return in September or October. Until then, lawmakers recess until the fall of the gavel.

Masks add tension at EACS meeting

People who came to Tuesday's East Allen County Schools board meeting to address the mask mandate encountered district officials who were ready to enforce the rules.

Spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly and board President Todd Buckmaster reiterated that masks must be worn, both in the administration building and while speaking during public comment.

That didn't stop “mask choice” proponents from flouting the mask requirement, however. Instead of packing the board room, which had only nine socially distanced chairs in the audience, the crowd listened from the lobby. Those who had signed up to speak were called inside the board room at their turn.

Speakers – eight parents and four educators – each had 3 minutes to talk, a time limit Buckmaster enforced. When he was late cutting off a teacher mid-statement, those waiting in the lobby noticed and knocked on the board room door.

Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

