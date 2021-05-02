GOP lawmakers pan Biden's speech

It's no surprise that Republican congressional members weren't a fan of President Joe Biden's 100-day, joint-session speech.

Third District U.S. Rep. Jim Banks tweeted “If we really want to help working class families, we should reopen the economy now and let Americans work, get kids back to school, stop the Chinese from undermining our economy and end the border crisis.”

He also said Biden's spending plan will cost taxpayers a million dollars for every job it creates.

GOP U.S. Sen. Todd Young jumped into the fray, saying “President Biden's first 100 days in office has been marked by a take-it-or-leave-it approach on massive, sweeping initiatives that have long been wish list items for the left.”

And U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, said Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi “have partnered to add trillions in government spending without Republican input while plotting massive tax hikes to pay for their progressive wish list.”

At least U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-7th, liked it – saying the address provided a hopeful vision for the country's future and a bold plan to get there.

“It was wonderful to see a compassionate, level headed President address Congress and the nation, flanked by (Vice President Kamala Harris and Pelosi) – two extraordinary public servants and trailblazers. Good policy is back. Decency is back. America is back!”

Hold the chicken

This year's Democratic Hoosier Hospitality Dinner will be a little different – there's no dinner.

It is still an exclusive opportunity to hear from Democrats across the country – namely Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, who will keynote.

The virtual event will be at 6 p.m. June 10.

Tickets are still $50 – it is a fundraiser y'all – but you don't even get bland chicken and steamed broccoli.

Group wants more public comment

Rarely does anyone from the public speak during the “Comments from the Public” section of the Allen County commissioners' weekly meetings.

That changed Friday when Natalie Forbing of Fort Wayne went to the podium and said she was part of a group organizing to provide more public comment at local government meetings.

Forbing said the group is called Silent Majority. It has not yet become a formal nonprofit, she said, but is bipartisan.

Forbing told The Journal Gazette after the meeting she is a member of the Indiana Freedom Coalition. The group has a Facebook page urging parents to oppose the wearing of masks in schools, among other issues.

Forbing told the commissioners the mask issue in Northwest Allen County Schools and other districts was part of the impetus to organize.

But the group also wants to generally encourage more participation in person and through other channels, she said.

“People don't know how to get involved or are fearful,” Forbing said.

Republican Nelson Peters said he welcomes residents' input. “We always encourage people to get involved,” he said.

Lighten up

During an otherwise mellow Fort Wayne City Council meeting, council members found a couple of reasons to chuckle.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker spoke up during a presentation relating to Acadia Healthcare's request for a tax abatement and a waiver for noncompliance for the behavioral health facility it would like to build at 3955 W. Washington Center Road. She said she was missing paperwork that was being referred to, adding that she couldn't find the length of the tax abatement anywhere.

After a couple minutes of searching, City Clerk Lana Kessling found the information in a packet that was introduced during the April 13 meeting.

Once the council members all got on the same page, literally, Tucker cracked a joke.

“There should be some music playing for this,” Tucker said, likely referencing the music played while waiting on contestants to answer on “Jeopardy!”

After many laughed, she added, “I just need to know what I'm saying 'yes' or 'no' to.” The bill was tabled for two weeks.

Councilman Jason Arp also got a laugh, as he had to point out a coincidence that could not go unnoticed. When he was introducing the ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, Arp took a moment to point out that the fund was not named after him, despite how it may look.

ARP is an abbreviation that stands for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which is the federal program the expected $50.73 million for the city is coming from.

The fund is established, but the council is still working on how exactly those funds will be used.

Devan Filchak and Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

To reach Political Notebook by email, contact Niki Kelly at nkelly@jg.net. Political Notebook can be found at www.journalgazette.net/blog/political-notebook.