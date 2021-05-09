No Facebook: CityTV streams council

CityTV saved the day – at least when it comes to the ease of public access.

Technical difficulties prevented the Fort Wayne City Council meeting from being streamed live on Facebook on Tuesday.

A statement on the City Council meetings Facebook page stated that the technical difficulties were out of the city's control.

A link was later shared to CityTV, a site where videos of City Council meetings are archived. But as some Facebook users pointed out, the comment section is the only way for people to voice their opinions, since meetings have not been open to the public.

People who would like to speak during the public comment section of the meeting will be able to do so during regular meetings starting Tuesday, as long as they have asked in advance. For the time being, the list of those who may speak will be limited to 24 people for each meeting. People who are not on the list cannot attend meetings at this time due to social distancing safeguards.

Call City Clerk Lana Keesling's office, at 427-1221, starting at 8 a.m. the Wednesday before council meetings to be placed on the list for public comments. Public speakers must provide their names, phone numbers and addresses to reserve a spot.

Detective to run for DeKalb sheriff

DeKalb County Sheriff's Detective Brady Thomas has announced he will run as a Republican for sheriff in 2022.

“I am running for sheriff because the citizens of DeKalb County deserve a well-run, fiscally conservative, community-oriented sheriff's department focused on providing the best possible public safety,” Thomas said. “As a fiscally conservative sheriff, I will spend the public's tax dollars as carefully as I do my own.”

Thomas opposes raising county income taxes to pay for a new jail.

“Three years ago the county commissioners decided to build a Community Corrections facility and wait until the bond was paid before building the new jail,” he said. “Community Corrections has been in operation for two years, one of those years hampered by the pandemic. The hope was the work release center would reduce the jail population and there has not been sufficient opportunity to assess that impact.”

Incumbent Sheriff David Cserep II has not announced whether he will seek reelection. He was elected in 2018.

EACS recognizes 8-year-old student

The East Allen County Schools board experienced a dose of normalcy Tuesday when members and district administrators celebrated an 8-year-old student as a “kid who cares.”

The board regularly recognized students for their accomplishments prepandemic, but such acknowledgments have been rare in the past year.

As board President Todd Buckm aster told Olivia Brown of Heritage Elementary School where to stand for a photograph with the board, an administrator said it was nice to return to this tradition.

“Yeah, we haven't done this in a long time,” Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said.

The board commended Olivia for her willingness to pick up trash during recess time. Olivia doesn't want animals to mistake the litter for food, district spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said while introducing the girl.

Olivia and her family didn't stay for the rest of the meeting, but her selflessness stuck with board members through the end.

“That just did something to my heart,” member Paulette Nellems said during board member comments. “Olivia, there is still some good in the world.”

Other members, including Vice President Tim Hines, agreed.

“For a girl at that age to have the desire and the heart to do what she does is simply amazing,” Hines said. “It really is.”

Program seeks out female candidates

Hoosiers who want to see more women elected to office are encouraged to attend Ready to Run Indiana, a virtual training session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22.

The bipartisan training will feature talks from experts on such topics as fundraising, recruiting volunteers, navigating party politics, preparing family members and more, a news release said.

“Indiana has never elected a female governor, we've sent only a handful of women to Congress, and only 21% of Indiana's state legislators are female, which is below the national average,” Rima Shahid, executive director of Women4Change, said in a statement. “This training is designed to equip women so they are armed with information, contacts and data to become more involved.”

The training is appropriate for anyone of any age interested in running for all levels of office, getting appointed to public boards and commissions, working on candidate or issue campaigns, or learning more about the political system.

Devan Filchak, Ashley Sloboda and Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette provided the content of this column this week, as Niki Kelly is currently out of the office.

