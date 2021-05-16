Spin zone: Bill gets usual partisan twist

Everyone in the legislature agreed on House Bill 1006. But how you describe the new law is an interesting proposition.

The legislation received unanimous support and was in response to state and national protests last year over police brutality against minority communities. It was spurred specifically by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, for which a police officer is now behind bars.

But Republicans are using masterful spin – “Historic New Law Supports Public Safety Officers,” a headline on a legislative mailer says.

The other side says “Supporting Law Enforcement” in bold with a picture of two police officers and notes the law boosts investment in public safety.

“Thank You Hoosier Heroes,” the mailer says.

There is certainly investment in spending $70 million to renovate the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Academy and providing grants to local communities for body-worn cameras.

In comparison, though, the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus labels the measure a police reform bill.

And a news release focuses on officer misconduct – saying the bill mandates de-escalation training as a part of the use of force curriculum throughout an officer's career, enhances penalties for tampering with body or vehicle cameras, defines chokeholds as deadly use of force, and prohibits bad actors from bouncing from agency to agency to avoid reprimand.

The GOP mailer mentions – in smaller type – employment-record sharing under “improving transparency and accountability.”

Race case

The Legislative Council on Monday approved membership dues to several national organizations.

The annual step usually includes no controversy.

But Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, asked that a new organization be included – the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. She said the cost was $1,400 – $100 per Indiana Black legislator.

The problem is that with the other organizations – such as the National Conference of State Legislatures, the Council of State Governments and the Education Commission of the States – the whole Indiana General Assembly is covered, and every member receives the benefits. But under Pryor's proposal, only 14 of the 150 lawmakers would be members.

And Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, spoke against the proposal.

“I have some concern on the discriminatory nature of the membership,” she said. The organization bases membership on race and isn't open to everyone in a fair and impartial manner, Glick added.

Pryor said it is important for African American legislators to come together and discuss issues and impact on their community. She noted a few other states that cover the fees. She also said there are caucuses and groups for female lawmakers.

Indiana has the POWER caucus – a forum primarily for female legislators interested in improving the quality of life for women and all citizens. The full membership isn't listed, but Glick is not in any photos on the site.

Now there are 2

DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II has made it official: He'll seek re-election next year. Elected in 2018, Cserep, a Republican, confirmed his reelection campaign after one of his officers threw his hat in the ring.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Detective Brady Thomas announced this month he'll seek the Republican nomination for sheriff in 2022.

Koalas and streets

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo was brought up a few times at a City Council meeting during a discussion about Fort Wayne nonprofits seeking aid.

The zoo lost more than $2 million in revenue in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. One way the incoming $50.81 million in federal funding can be used is for nonprofit organizations and local tourism affected by the pandemic.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, tried to bring everyone back to reality in case they were daydreaming of cute animals when she introduced an amendment to require a certain amount of the funding is used in each of the four designated categories.

“I want the koalas to be fed, but I want the streets to be fixed too,” she said with a chuckle.

For the record, the zoo doesn't have koala bears, said Bonnie Kemp, director of communications at the zoo.

Jim Chapman and Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

