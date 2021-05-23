AFL-CIO: Legislators let down Hoosier workers

The Indiana AFL-CIO last week released its scorecard for all state lawmakers on legislation impacting working Hoosiers.

This year, the union tracked how each legislator voted on 10 bills during the legislative session that are important to workers. Only 31 out of 100 legislators in the House and 19 out of 50 legislators in the Senate had a score over 50%. That means a majority of legislators voted against the interests of working people the majority of the time, a news release said.

“It's disappointing to see how few legislators in Indiana are willing to fight for working people,” Indiana AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies said. “That's why we need more union members in elected offices. Our program to recruit, train and support union candidates will hopefully transform our state into one that puts workers first. We know that no one can represent working families and their unions better than working people themselves.”

Some of the issues that were tracked included votes on corporate immunity, expansion of school choice programs, unemployment improvements, a change in teacher licensing and “attacks” on school union dues and voting by mail.

Here is how northeast Indiana's lawmakers fared:

Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne – 36%

Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne – 31%

Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange – 57%

Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle – 36%

Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn – 29%

Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington – 29%

Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City – 30%

Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne – 30%

Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne – 100%

Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne – 30%

Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne – 30%

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne – 30%

Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington – 33%

Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne – 22%

Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen – 60%

Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn – 40%

Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw – 30%

Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola – 30%.

Banks appointed

Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, will serve as the ranking member for the subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, made the announcement last week. He also tapped U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., for another subcommittee.

Both men are combat veterans.

“I have the utmost confidence that Reps. Banks and Gallagher will continue to be outstanding leaders as we work to strengthen our national defense and modernize our military to combat our rising adversaries,” Rogers said.

Banks said he is honored by the new appointment and looks forward “to advancing U.S. efforts on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, and other key technology issues to modernize the Department of Defense and equip the military for the future of warfare.”

Supporting police

In recognition of National Police Week, U.S. Sen. Todd Young released a video this month thanking the men and women in uniform for their service.

A Republican lawmaker from Indiana, Young joined a resolution recognizing National Police Week that the Senate approved by unanimous consent. The senator also cosponsored the COPS Counseling Act to encourage law enforcement to seek peer counseling programs confidentially, which was approved by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and now heads to the Senate floor, a news release from Young's office said.

“We're here to provide the tools wherever we can to members of law enforcement so they can go out there and continue to keep us safe and secure. So that I can send off my kids to school every day, and we don't have to worry about their safety. So that people will move to great towns like Kokomo, Ind., to be able to start businesses without worrying about the security environment.” Young said in the video. “These are things that I think too often we take for granted.”

Lisa Green of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.

