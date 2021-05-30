Hollingsworth honored by FWCS board

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board belatedly celebrated Julie Hollingsworth's tenure as president.

Hollingsworth served in the role from 2017 through 2020, navigating the board through three member vacancies and a superintendent search that concluded during a pandemic.

The seven-member board in January selected Anne Duff as president.

At the time, Hollingsworth said she believes the position shouldn't be dominated by any one person for long.

Duff described Hollingsworth as a role model. Hollingsworth was among the first people Duff met when Duff began advocating for public education.

Once on the board, Duff said, she received further help from Hollingsworth.

“We definitely appreciate your leadership,” Duff said Monday during the FWCS board meeting.

Rokita gets seat on GOP committee

Members of the national Republican Attorneys General Association have elected Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to serve on the organization's executive committee.

“I'm honored to be elected to the Republican Attorneys General Association's Executive Committee – a role that will allow me to serve on the front lines of our efforts to defend the rule of law and protect our constitutional freedoms,” he said.

Rokita will join South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who has been elected chairman of the group for a second time.

This is the second time Rokita has been selected to serve in leadership for a national organization for public officials. As Indiana's Secretary of State, he served as the National President of the Association of Secretaries of State.

Republican to run for state treasurer

Morgan County politico Daniel Elliott has announced his candidacy to be the Republican nominee for state treasurer in 2022.

The Martinsville man is chairman of the Morgan County Republican Party, president of the Morgan County Redevelopment Commission, and a former Morgan County Councilman.

“My local government background has provided me with firsthand experience in ensuring fiscal responsibility, creating opportunities for economic development within our communities, being accountable in managing public tax dollars, and cutting through government bureaucracy to provide results for my fellow Hoosiers,” Elliott said in an announcement released Thursday.

The treasurer nominee is selected at the GOP convention. Current State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is barred from seeking a third term.

The state treasurer is Indiana's chief investment officer, and the office oversees the management of more than $8 billion of publicly invested funds. The treasurer also serves on number of financial boards.

A female majority

For the first time in the Legacy Committee's eight years, the majority of its members are women.

Chairman Ron Turpin quickly pointed out the achievement after introducing Melissa Rinehart as the Legacy Committee's newest member. Rinehart is executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, but she joined the committee as a citizen member.

“Welcome, ladies. Congratulations,” Turpin said, also addressing Faye Robbins, who was attending her second meeting. “It's really exciting.”

9 minutes, 29 seconds

Most of the Fort Wayne City Council members recognized the nation's fallen veterans in honor of Memorial Day in their closing remarks Tuesday, but Michelle Chambers, D-at large, was the only one to recognize the significance of May 25.

She opened her final comments of the City Council meeting by recognizing the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

“On this day, May 25, 2020, the nation, the world witnessed the murdering of George Floyd,” Chambers said. “This evening at 9:29, say a prayer for this nation and his family for it was 9 minutes and 29 seconds that the police officer held his foot on Mr. Floyd's neck, and we all witnessed the dying of him.”

Chambers then thanked all of those who have served, including some of her own family members.

