SACS board mindful when selecting superintendent

The Southwest Allen County Schools board didn't want to take any chances Tuesday as it prepared to formally select Park Ginder as the district's next superintendent.

Board member Mark Gilpin questioned whether Bradley Mills' motion for approval was valid, given he is board president. He cited previous guidance from former Superintendent Phil Downs asserting presidents can neither make a motion nor a second.

"I'm not sure that was correct information," board member Tom Rhoades said.

That's possible, Gilpin agreed, but he would rather the board be safe than sorry. Rhoades made the motion instead.

For the record, Rhoades was right.

Michael Adamson of the Indiana School Boards Association confirmed to The Journal Gazette that presidents can make motions and second motions.

"In fact, we encourage presidents to operate in the decision-making process like any other board member," Adamson said by email. "There are a few in the state that operate with the president only voting to break a tie, never making motions, etc., but that is not our recommendation."

