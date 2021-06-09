Bayh, Coats have new roles at IU

Two former Hoosier politicians have new roles at Indiana University, President Michael McRobbie announced Wednesday.

Evan Bayh, a former U.S. senator and Indiana governor, will join the Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs as a distinguished scholar and executive at large.

Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence and U.S. senator, will join the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, serving as a distinguished scholar and ambassador at large.

McRobbie described the former senators as two of IU's most renowned alumni and among the nation's most accomplished public servants.

"Both have had lengthy and productive careers in the public sector, and both have served as bipartisan leaders at the highest levels of government, where they have consistently championed the causes of education, civic responsibility, community service and global engagement," McRobbie said in a statement.

"Both also remain highly influential voices on the most critical issues facing our nation and our world and, as such, will further enhance IU's mission to educate the next generation of leaders to confront our most pressing challenges."

