FWCS says goodbye to nutrition services director

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board wasn't ready Monday to let retiring nutrition services director Candice Hagar slip out the door without a peep.

The seven members had five items to approve for the department, and Hagar sat in the audience in case they had questions.

"Candy Hagar, I guess we're going to squeeze the last nickel out of you," member Steve Corona said, prompting laughter.

To his colleagues, he added, "We've got to ask her something."

Hagar is among 103 FWCS employees retiring in the 2020-21 academic year. Her retirement is effective July 1, ending 18 years of service.

She began her career in food service washing pots and pans at Elmhurst High School and worked in every position in FWCS before attending college to study dietetics and nutrition, according to the district.

Hagar held director positions at IPFW, Parkview Whitley Hospital and TLC Management before returning to FWCS, according to the district.

Monday, she fielded questions about milk, disposable supplies and whether the district has considered plant-based food products.

Hagar didn't seem to mind. On the fourth item for approval, she said her goodbye in case members didn't have questions on her final agenda item.

"I have so enjoyed serving you the last 12 years," Hagar said, emotion in her voice, "and I'll miss you all."

