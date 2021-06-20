State GOP news release mocks Democrats' style

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But that probably isn't what the Indiana Republican Party had in mind last week when it sent a news release parodying the Indiana Democratic Party.

“The Indiana Republican Party, the organization that has been instrumental in turning the Hoosier State around after 16 years of Democrat debt and disfunction, today sympathized with the Indiana Democrat Party for trying so hard but coming up short,” the release said.

The Indiana Democratic Party often starts its releases by saying “The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families.”

The Republican release skewered the Democrats for getting the title of their own executive director wrong in a recent email. They called her the director of the Indiana Republican Party.

“Given the rising gas prices and skyrocketing inflation caused by Joe Biden and his handlers, we're happy to live rent free in the Indiana Democrats' head,” the Republican release said. “It's quite a communicative accomplishment to send out a statement that long, mislead and misdirect with every line and then even get the title of the spokesperson wrong. Their entire release seems like it's straight out of Pravda.”

The release also quoted “some guy we asked on the street.”

And it ended with “We at the Indiana Republican Party hope this clarifies any confusion caused by our Democrat friends. Even so, as a sign of Hoosier solidarity, we included a couple typos in this release.”

Indiana Democratic Party spokesman Drew Anderson responded on Twitter by saying “ICYMI: the @INDems live rent free in the @indgop's minds...It's a shame they wasted their workday on this release. But, pejorative content rooted in another reality is their thing these days.”

'The last nickel'

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board wasn't ready to let retiring nutrition services director Candice Hagar slip out the door without a peep.

The seven members had five items to approve for the department during Monday's meeting, and Hagar sat in the audience in case they had questions.

“Candy Hagar, I guess we're going to squeeze the last nickel out of you,” member Steve Corona said, prompting laughter.

To his colleagues, he added, “We've got to ask her something.”

Hagar is among 103 FWCS employees retiring in the 2020-21 academic year. Her retirement is effective July 1, ending 18 years of service.

She began her career in food service washing pots and pans at Elmhurst High School and worked in every position in FWCS before attending college to study dietetics and nutrition, according to the district.

Hagar held director positions at IPFW, Parkview Whitley Hospital and TLC Management before returning to FWCS, according to the district.

Monday, she fielded questions about milk, disposable supplies and whether the district has considered plant-based food products.

Hagar didn't seem to mind. On the fourth item for approval, she said her goodbye in case members didn't have questions on her final agenda item.

“I have so enjoyed serving you the last 12 years,” Hagar said, emotion in her voice, “and I'll miss you all.”

Pleading for safety

Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier took an unscheduled moment to speak at the end of Tuesday's council meeting.

Each council member gets time to speak at the end of regular meetings. This meeting was simply a committee meeting, but Didier spoke up just before adjournment because he will not be present at the next regular meeting.

Lisa Marie Ellert, who was a cantor at St. Jude Catholic Church, was killed in a vehicle crash June 11. Bradley Wayne Sowles, 41, is charged in that crash with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

“I'm asking you. Please, if you've drank, I'm asking you to get an Uber or call a friend,” Didier said.

Didier said he didn't know the woman personally, but he is thankful he was afforded a chance she was not: to wake up and go about his day.

“This woman devoted her life to Christ and singing for the honor and the glory of God, and her life was taken unexpectedly this past weekend by somebody who was drinking. They got in their car, and she got killed,” Didier said before asking people to once again avoid driving while intoxicated.

Ashley Sloboda and Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.