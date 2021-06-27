Group tallying lawmakers' missed votes

The Club for Growth Foundation launched a new Missed Votes Scorecard, calculating how often lawmakers show up to vote and how often they miss votes.

Lawmakers miss votes for numerous reasons, including medical issues, family concerns, prior commitments and political motivations. The Club for Growth Foundation generally doesn't analyze why a lawmaker has missed a vote but is simply publishing this quantified information for educational purposes only, a news release said.

“Constituents need to know the missed votes records of their representatives so they can decide for themselves if elected officials are avoiding a difficult vote or have a legitimate reason for missing a particular vote. Sadly, this information is often not available,” Club for Growth Foundation President David McIntosh said in a statement.

This scorecard is based on a review of floor votes taken in the Indiana General Assembly from Jan. 25 to April 22.

The average Indiana senator missed 4% of 450 total floor votes, with Republican senators on average missing 3% and Democratic senators on average missing 9%. Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, missed the most – 188 votes out 450 for a score of 42% missed votes.

Mrvan explained that shortly before session started he experienced a non-COVID-related illness. On advice of doctors, he missed the first part of session to recover at home.

Thirteen senators received a perfect attendance score, including Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange; Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn; and Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington.

The average Indiana House member missed 8% of 451 total floor votes, with Republicans on average missing 9% and Democratic members on average missing 7%.

Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, missed the most votes – 391 out of 451 – representing 87% missed votes. Huston is the officer in charge directing the chamber during each session day, and House rules only require him to vote when there is a tie.

Only two members received a perfect attendance score.

On the border

Republican U.S. Congressman Jim Banks of Columbia City is headed to the U.S.-Mexico border this week alongside former President Donald Trump.

About a dozen members of the Republican Study Committee, the biggest caucus in the House GOP, are taking the trip Wednesday, Politico reported.

Banks chairs the committee.

“President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history,” he said. “That's why the RSC has made carrying on the Trump legacy on immigration our top priority this Congress and why we are heading to the border with President Trump to explain how we can end this national embarrassment.”

Earlier this month, leaders of the House Republican caucus met with Trump at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Republican Study Committee members have invited Trump to meet with them in Washington, Politico said.

Pushing patriotism

Auburn Republican state Sen. Dennis Kruse was recently inducted into the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution in Fort Wayne.

The nonprofit nonpartisan organization is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and teaching American history to future generations.

To join, a person must be a direct descendant of a Revolutionary War Patriot, and establish eligibility by providing documentation of this ancestor.

Once acquired, the applicant must be sponsored by two current SAR members.

“I am a direct descendant of Patriot Daniel Strong, who fought courageously for the freedoms we cherish almost 250 years later,” Kruse said. “With many organizations today trying to rewrite history, I am excited to be able to join the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter to not only help preserve our nation's history, but spread patriotism in our area.”

Some activities the chapter participated in and arranges include a historical oration contest, an essay contest and a brochure and poster contest.

“I look forward to being an active member in the chapter,” Kruse said. “I have written and supported legislation that ensures our schools teach civics and history, and I look forward to further supporting causes like this at home in our community.”

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net, and we will attempt to get you answers.