Tucker's comment eased a tense City Council meeting

Fort Wayne City Council's meeting lasted more than 2 1/2 hours Tuesday, and it was a meeting filled with firm discussions and many opinions shared from the council and public alike.

Contentious issues included the vaccine passport resolution that failed with a 4-4-1 vote and four members voting against a tax abatement resolution from being simply introduced. The vaccine passport vote was along party lines, but that wasn't the case with the other votes.

Nine people sat through the long meeting to have their voices heard. They covered a range of topics: the employee shortage at Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, COVID-19 vaccinations and mask wearing, noise from fireworks and upcoming construction on the Hillegas Road widening.

Council members seemed to rush through their personal comments to end the long, tense meeting. Sharon Tucker, D-6th, one of the last to speak, said it felt like all of the air had been taken out of the meeting room at Citizens Square.

"It's a yucky feeling in the room," she said. "I'll have to burn some sage or something."

The tension was immediately broken as her fellow council members and some in the audience burst into laughter.