Paddock, Hahhurst seek help to create passenger rail service

A Fort Wayne councilman asked a few congressmen this week to support increased federal funding for expanded passenger rail service.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock and former councilman Tom Hayhurst, both Democrats, sent a letter on behalf of the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association to U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, Sen. Mike Braun, Sen. Todd Young and Rep. Jackie Walorski, all of whom are Republicans, and Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan.

"Over the past 20 years, we have laid extensive groundwork for modern passenger rail service from Columbus, Ohio to Chicago, with stops in Fort Wayne, Warsaw, Plymouth, Valparaiso, and Gary," the letter states. "Enhanced passenger rail service through Fort Wayne and the other cities will result in significant economic development and environmental and quality of life improvements for every citizen of northern Indiana."

The letter asked the congressmen to support the bipartisan federal funding and passenger rail infrastructure bills. Passenger rail service may be able to support itself eventually, the letter added, but federal resources are needed.