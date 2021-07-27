Banks, Purdue Fort Wayne hosting job fair

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, in conjunction with Purdue University Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast, will host a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 in the university’s Walb Union International Ballroom.

More than 70 employers with a total of about 1,000 job openings are expected to attend.

"Just this month, there’ve been more than 14,000 online job postings in northeast Indiana," Banks said in a statement. "It’s incredibly important right now for Hoosier workers and employers to connect, and for workers to have access to free, short-term training, so northeast Indiana’s economy can fully and speedily recover from the COVID pandemic."

The employers represented span a wide variety of industries, including finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, military, and social services, a news release said.

The job fair is conducted annually and is one of the largest in northeast Indiana.

"Purdue Fort Wayne is proud of our commitment to providing an excellent education, ensuring our region’s employers have access to qualified employees – our students and alumni," Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said. "Northeast Indiana is thriving and we are committed to doing our part in contributing to its continued growth and success."

In addition to the job opportunities presented at the fair, WorkOne Northeast representatives will be available to assist jobseekers with resumes, provide guidance on job interview techniques, and offer information on short-term, certification-based training opportunities.