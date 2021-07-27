FWCS board room gets an overhaul

The changes in the Fort Wayne Community Schools board room might not have been evident to those watching Monday's meeting from home, but the brighter lighting and more open feel was difficult to miss in person.

The room inside Grile Administrative Center got an overhaul in the four weeks since the last board meeting.

Upgrades included new lighting, carpeting, chairs, tables and TV screens. A ramp leading to board members' seats also was installed, replacing a step.

The improvements were supported by an $8.15 million general obligation bond approved in 2019 to address various needs districtwide, including roof replacements, accessibility improvements and music area renovations at two middle schools.

Board member Noah Smith thanked Darren Hess, the facilities director, and his team for the makeover before the meeting adjourned.

Anne Duff, board president, joined in.

"It looks so much bigger," she said, "and so much brighter."

