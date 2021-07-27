Tucker is the last to speak before Amazon vote

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, has always been a talkative council member, and she gave a glimpse into one of the reasons why during this week's council meeting.

Council members discussed a tax abatement for about an hour for Amazon's Flaugh Road warehouse that is currently under construction. Committee chair Glynn Hines, D-at large, cut the discussion off, suggesting that City Clerk Lana Keesling do a role call vote so members could share any last thoughts.

The last person to speak before the vote was Tucker, who said she wanted to share her comments before members started voting. She said she always votes last since votes are taken in alphabetical order.

"The vote will go through before it gets to T, which is fine," she said before sharing her final thoughts.

Tucker did not end up being the last vote cast, however. Hines, D-at large, asked to vote last as the committee chair.

Hines hoped to be the tie-breaking vote, he said, but he decided to abstain since it would not change the council's action.

dfilchak@jg.net