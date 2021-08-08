3rd Republican enters race for state treasurer

Another candidate for state treasurer has emerged – making three so far on the Republican side for the open seat.

Suzie Jaworowski, of Fishers, recently announced her candidacy.

She was state director for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Indiana. That led to her being chief of staff in the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy, where Jaworowski oversaw a $1.4 billion budget and 175 employees.

Before that she served as the communications and government affairs director for Sunrise Coal LLC, and in 2016 ran for Indiana State Senate. For nearly 15 years she ran a successful marketing and communications business.

Jaworowski supports balanced budgets and a conservative approach to managing expenditures and tax dollars.

She joins GOP strategist Pete Seat and Daniel Elliott, chair of the Morgan County Republican Party, in the field.

The treasurer nominee is selected at the GOP convention. Current state Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is barred from seeking a third term.

Emerging leaders announced

The 2021-22 class of Emerging Leaders has been announced, including four from northeast Indiana.

“The Indiana Democratic Party and Emerging Leaders Project are partnered to build the bench of future Democratic leaders across the state,” a news release said.

Twenty-five Hoosiers from around the state were chosen. They include:

Maria Duenas Lopez of Warsaw; Imogene Bibbs of Fort Wayne; Sara Trovinger of Fort Wayne and Xeryus Johnson of Fort Wayne.

The project is a free, yearlong leadership development program designed to engage and activate up-and-coming Democrats who have the potential and interest in being elected officials, campaign staff and party leaders in Indiana.

Those who are selected attend four conferences in Indianapolis throughout the year that focus on various aspects of campaign management, public policy and party building. Emerging Leaders also participate in conference calls with high-profile Democrats, are connected to a professional mentor in their home community and are invited to attend state and local party events.

More leaders emerging

Twenty-four Democratic women from across Indiana have been selected for Hoosier Women Forward's fourth class.

The Hoosier Women Forward leadership program, launched in 2018, aims to prepare and propel Democratic women into influential roles in the public and private sectors, according to a news release.

Maria Norman is the sole participant who currently resides in Fort Wayne. Dawn Moore, a participant, was born in Fort Wayne and lived in the city until she recently moved to Indianapolis.

“The varied and many accomplishments of this year's applicant pool are outstanding and we were once again excited to see such high interest in our program,” Cherrish Pryor, board chair, said in a release. “With every new class of determined and inspiring leaders, our network of active Democratic women in Indiana becomes even stronger.”

A Section 527 nonprofit political organization, Hoosier Women Forward raises funds through private donations and fundraising events. To learn more about Hoosier Women Forward, go to hoosierwomenforward.org.

Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.