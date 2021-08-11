Allen sheriff's race gains a Democrat

Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department is the latest candidate to announce he wants to be sheriff of Allen County, replacing David Gladieux who finishes his second term next year.

Gladieux is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term.

Surrounded by about 60 people including his wife, Jennifer, family, friends and his campaign manager, Stan Davis, he outlined ambitions to tackle the drug problem from the county side now that he’s been at FWPD for more than 30 years.

Hunter enters as the only Democrat in a field that could grow, but for now includes Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Wayne Police Capt. Mitchell McKinney. Both are Republicans.

Hunter led the Vice and Narcotics Unit for nine years and, for a brief term, Internal Affairs. He is now the head of administrative services, overseeing grant research and the Hope and Recovery Team, or HART, under the Vice and Narcotics Division. He is looking at a Jail Chemical Addictions Program, if elected, he added.

"The drug problem needs county-wide leadership," he said.

