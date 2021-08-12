Council gets preview of budget

Garry Morr, city controller, gave Fort Wayne City Council a taste of what to expect for the city’s budget next year, and it was optimistic.

Morr made a brief appearance during a discussion about 5% raises Fort Wayne Police Department officers will receive each of the next three years. Morr’s answer was simple when Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked how the city could afford the raises.

The answer? The city’s revenue is looking good, Morr said.

"The growth quotient that the state sent us recently is probably the highest I’ve seen in history of our assessed values and the growth of our actual assessments for our taxes for next year," he said. "I think that number is 4.3%, which equates to over $5 million of new revenue that we can expect."

The city anticipates the growth to continue for the near future, especially with all of the residential and commercial building going on in Fort Wayne, Morr said.

"I think council, just to give you a sneak preview, will be very pleased with our budget overall for the city and the infrastructure proposals we will be bringing down,” he said with a smile.

City Council typically works on the city’s annual budget throughout October. More than $1 million in cuts had to be made in 2020.