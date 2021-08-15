City police captain enters race for Allen sheriff

Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department is the latest to announce he wants to be Allen County sheriff, replacing David Gladieux, who finishes his second term next year.

Gladieux is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term.

Surrounded by about 60 people including wife Jennifer, family, friends and campaign manager Stan Davis, Hunter outlined ambitions Wednesday to tackle the drug problem now that he has been at FWPD for more than 30 years.

Hunter is the only Democrat in a field that could grow, but for now includes Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger of the Allen County Sheriff's Department and Fort Wayne Police Capt. Mitchell McKinney. Both are Republicans.

Hunter led the Vice and Narcotics Unit for nine years and, for a brief term, Internal Affairs. He is now head of administrative services, overseeing grant research and the Hope and Recovery Team, or HART, under the Vice and Narcotics Division. If elected, Hunter said he would look at adding a program to help jail inmates with chemical addictions.

“The drug problem needs countywide leadership,” he said.

Budgetary optimism

Fort Wayne City Controller Garry Morr gave the City Council a taste of what to expect for the city's budget next year.

Morr talked to the council Tuesday about 5% raises city police officers will receive each of the next three years. Morr's answer was simple when Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked how the city could afford the raises.

The city's revenue is looking good, Morr said.

The city expects growth to continue for the near future, especially with all of the residential and commercial building going on, Morr said.

“I think council, just to give you a sneak preview, will be very pleased with our budget overall for the city and the infrastructure proposals we will be bringing down,” he said with a smile.

The City Council typically works on the city's annual budget throughout October. More than $1 million in cuts had to be made in 2020.

Building frustrations

A city councilman who has supported every tax abatement request showed frustration Tuesday for how some businesses handled the tax break agreements.

Two businesses – Pyromation and Rogers Markets – were in compliance when it came to the job and investment standards set in the agreement. The businesses filed their paperwork late, so they were required to have a waiver approved by the council to keep receiving the tax breaks.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he was willing to give the businesses a pass this time, but he may not be so forgiving in the future. Paddock doesn't think people filing other types of paperwork, such as exemptions for homesteads, veterans or mortgages, would have the same kind of luck, especially if it happens more than once.

Carmen Young, city economic development specialist, said neither of the businesses has filed the annual paperwork late before. Paddock said he understood, but he wanted to warn all businesses with tax abatements to be punctual.

“There's all kinds of reasons – the dog ate my homework or my accountant went off with somebody. I've heard them all,” Paddock said. “I'm not trying to be disrespectful, but I want to respect our taxpayers.”

Jamie Duffy and Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

