Applications open for leadership series

The Indiana Republican Party has opened applications for the second class of its Diversity Leadership Series.

Participants will meet monthly and engage in topics including civic engagement, campaign management, strategic communications, fundraising, and state government.

Those interested in applying can go to http://indiana.gop/diversity.

“The inaugural class set a high bar for the series. Not only did the class get our program off to a great start, but they also raise awareness for the series with their personal and professional networks. I'm excited to see the next round of applicants as we continue to look at ways to grow our party,” said Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.

The series is a seminar and leadership training program that provides preparation and resources needed to increase the engagement of minority Republican leaders throughout Indiana. Last month, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, Hupfer, and several hundred supporters celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of 15. Two of them were from Adams and Allen counties.

Applications are due Oct. 31, and the series will start in January.

Temper tantrum from governor?

When Gov. Eric Holcomb briefed reporters this week on the 5,000 Afghan refugees headed to Camp Atterbury, he was asked if he had any way to stop the mission.

The short answer was no.

“I guess I could have made it difficult. Could have maybe thrown a temper tantrum. Could have been an obstacle. A – that's not who I am. B – that's not helping,” he said.

The federal government owns the land and generally controls the training facility. Holcomb said he grew confident after learning about all the precautions being taken.

“We've got to go the extra distance … make sure we are using everything at our disposal to welcome folks here who we sure welcomed their help.”

County Council run for student

A Purdue University Fort Wayne graduate student says he'll seek the Republican nomination for County Council in next spring's primary elections.

Cameron Kelley, a former Indiana Senate and Allen County Probation Department intern, said in an email he's “committed to serving Allen County residents in a bipartisan manner.”

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.