FWCS board trusts superintendent with mask decision

Just because the Fort Wayne Community Schools board hasn't directly voted on masks doesn't mean they haven't voted on masks and other COVID-19 protocols.

Julie Hollingsworth explained at Monday's meeting that the seven-member board has, in fact, voted twice on the issue.

First, the board authorized the superintendent to make such decisions, giving the district the ability to make changes when needed.

"We decided that we are not medical experts," said Hollingsworth, who was board president when the pandemic began. "We are not full-time employees. We don't have time to be in touch daily with (not only our) in-house health experts but countywide and statewide health experts."

The board also voted when it selected Mark Daniel as superintendent in 2020, Hollingsworth said.

"We trust our superintendent," she said, "we trust our staff, and we support their decisions."

FWCS was the only Allen County district that began the academic year with a mask mandate.

