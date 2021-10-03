County recorder, treasurer get state honors

Two Allen County officials were recently honored by the Association of Indiana Counties.

Allen County Recorder Anita Mather received the 2021 Outstanding Recorder Award, and Allen County Treasurer William Royce received the 2021 Outstanding Treasurer Award.

Both awards recognized their contributions to county government throughout their years of public service.

A news release said Mather began working in the recorder's office in September 1993 as a computerized bookkeeper and just completed her 28th year in the office. She served various other roles including records controller and computer systems administrator before becoming chief deputy in 2007. She was caucused in as recorder in August of 2014 and elected to her first term that following November. Mather is also president of the Indiana Recorder's Association, the release said.

Royce is in his second term as Allen County treasurer. Since being elected in 2017, he has made many improvements to the treasurer's office, including the implementation of an Electronic Drop Box that allows multiple county departments to make secure deposits that are then taken by courier to the bank. Royce also changed credit card processors, which cut fees for taxpayers, the release said.

Both awards were presented during the group's 63rd annual conference in Switzerland County.

Bidding adieu

A bevy of legislative retirements have been announced in recent weeks – many made public after proposed redistricting maps pitted incumbents against one another.

Here is a list of those who will not seek reelection in 2022, including some that were already announced:

• Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, is leaving after 32 years in the legislature.

• Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, has served since 2006.

• Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, is leaving after a 12-year tenure.

• Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, has served since 1994.

• Rep. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, is leaving after 20 years.

• Rep. Doug Gutwein, R-Francesville, has served since 2008.

• Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, is leaving after eight years.

Budget draws no interest

Nobody showed up Monday to provide input on Fort Wayne Community Schools' proposed $327 million budget for 2022.

Anne Duff, the board president, considered that a positive sign.

“That speaks a lot for our chief financial officer as well as our district in general,” Duff said after closing the public hearing when nobody stepped to the microphone. “They have faith that we are setting an appropriate budget.”

FWCS, which has almost 30,000 students, also is proposing a $97.8 million levy.

Officials have said the spending plan could result in a 1% property tax increase.

Budget adoption is expected Oct. 25.

Secretary of state tapped for panel

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan was named co-chair to the Securities Committee for the National Association of Secretaries of State.

“Securities regulation is one of the most vital roles under the office of secretary of state,” Sullivan said. “Indiana has led the way in setting a model for investor protection. Our Securities Restitution Fund was the first of its kind in the nation to provide restitution to victims of securities law violations. I am honored and excited to bring proven Hoosier ideas to a national stage.”

Indiana's Securities Restitution Fund was established in 2010 to enable the secretary of state, Securities Division to award restitution to victims of securities law violations. Victims are eligible to receive 25% of their unpaid restitution, up to a maximum of $15,000.

Sullivan will help lead the Securities Committee with North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

Suggesting the booster

One councilman encouraged people to get vaccinated Tuesday during his closing comments at the Fort Wayne City Council meeting.

Glynn Hines, D-at large, has been on council for more than 20 years. He recognized himself as above the age of 65 and said he is getting a Pfizer booster vaccination shot soon at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation.

“I encourage anyone else who is eligible to consider taking that said booster shot,” he said.

The Pfizer booster vaccine is now available for people over the age of 65, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults who live or work in high-risk settings.

Ashley Sloboda and Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.