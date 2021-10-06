Arp draws laughs as he breaks tradition

Fort Wayne City Council members burst into laughter as Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, cast his vote Tuesday toward preliminary approval of a tax subsidy for a local development.

Arp has almost always opposed tax subsidies because he thinks they violate the 14th Amendment, which protects citizens' rights to be treated the same as everyone else. Businesses with connections to better attorneys or other resources have better odds of making it through the "weeding out" part of the process by the city's Community Development Division, he told The Journal Gazette in July.

But a request from Renaissance Pointe LLC, located at 1631 E. Pontiac St., for a Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District (SEED) deduction caught his eye. If approved, Renaissance Pointe won't have to pay taxes on the assessed value of real property improvements for 10 years.

"I'm going to go ahead and vote aye. I know, it's a shocker," he said.

The shock could be heard around the meeting rooms through laughter. "That's a good one," Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, remarked.

Council president Paul Ensley, R-1st, also generally opposes tax subsidies, and he voted against the preliminary approval. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, abstained from the vote because of her involvement in related projects. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent.

City Council is expected to discuss and likely vote on the resolution next week.

