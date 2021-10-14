NACS board president absent during public hearing

An in-person audience wasn't the only thing missing at Northwest Allen County Schools' public hearing Wednesday.

Kent Somers, the board president, was a no-show.

Liz Hathaway, the board vice president, instead ran the proceedings, which included a public hearing on a $5 million project addressing capital improvements districtwide.

Although the hearing was closed to an in-person audience, the public could follow along via a livestream shown in the Perry Hill Elementary School library. Officials were ready to escort people wishing to speak about the proposed projects to the nearby board room.

A few dozen people protesting the mask mandate gathered near the school's entrance.

"I'd like to remind everybody it is a livestream, so let's just set a good example of our comments," Hathaway said.

She seemed surprised when a district official told her nobody signed up to speak.

"Oh," she said. "OK."