Rokita honors Columbus at holiday event

Attorney General Todd Rokita on Monday helped celebrate the contributions of Christopher Columbus as he spoke at an event in Clinton, a community with a large Italian immigrant population.

Columbus Day has historically honored the heritage of the nearly 17 million Italian Americans living in the U.S.

Rokita's office said he spoke about defending American liberties, the importance of religion, a strong family unit and how to preserve "our God given rights that are enshrined in the Constitution."

Clinton is in Vermilion County, north of Terre Haute.

More than 500 years ago, Christopher Columbus "bravely, and quite miraculously embarked on a voyage to the New World," where he was responsible for creating a new era of exploration and travels that led to the first settlements on what we now call the United States, Rokita's office said.

For most of the 19th and 20th centuries, American students were taught about the significance of Columbus’ discovery and his contributions greatly admired. But now, Rokita said in a statement, "left-wing radical socialists are tearing down statues of Columbus, and diminishing a hero who was greatly respected by millions of Americans.”

President Joe Biden last Friday signed a proclamation, making Oct. 11 Indigenous Peoples' Day, "in a deliberate attempt to purge Columbus from our history, and forever erase his contributions from memory," the attorney general said. “If we want to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous People -- and there are many -- we can do that on a different day.”